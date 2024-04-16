News

Golden moment for Chad le Clos and schoolboy Janco

Lorraine pupil and champion swimmer swap gifts in a tradition begun at last year’s national champs

Premium
16 April 2024
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

The magic of their chance meeting at the national champs in 2023 has continued a year on for SA Olympic swimmer Chad le Clos and Lorraine schoolboy Janco Meyer.

The pair’s “bromance” at the latest event saw the youngster surprising his hero on his 32nd birthday on Friday with a same-age bottle of 1992 KWV Cabernet Sauvignon...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show

Most Read