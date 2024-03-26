I restored my voice: Basetsana Kumalo on court victory in defamation matter

Basetsana Kumalo says she is feeling victorious after Jackie Phamotse was on Tuesday sentenced in the Randburg magistrate's court to two years of house arrest plus a fine and unpaid community service after being found guilty of defaming the businesswoman and former beauty queen.

Jackie, real name Katleho Jaqueline Phamotse, was found guilty on four charges — including defamation, crimen injuria, and violating a protection order — in the matter brought by Kumalo.

The matter centres on Phamotse's 2018 Twitter post about an alleged gay sex tape involving the media mogul and her husband, Romeo.

Basetsana said she was glad to finally put the “diabolical lie” to rest after a lengthy legal battle with the author.

“I'm very much relieved that we can finally restore our lives and find our peace and move on with our lives,” Basetsana told journalists.

“For me it's important for anybody and everybody to stand up for yourself, to stand up for your rights and the dignity and integrity of your own family, and more importantly that you should not allow people to define your destiny and take away your voice. For me through this court case, I restored my voice. I restored [what] somebody was trying to rewrite, the narrative of my life, and also the legacy that I have created in this country.”

She and her family have planned a three-day celebration to mark her victory.

“I turn 50 on Friday and you know what? It's going to be a good Friday. It's going to be three days of celebration and thanksgiving. Saturday we're having a gala dinner, it's going to be special, and Sunday we're having a thanksgiving picnic.”

Kumalo said her victory would help bring hope to those who fall victim to cyberbullying.

“The dignity of my family has been restored. This unprecedented judgment is a victory, not only to my family but to each and every South African who wakes up each and every morning and works hard to earn an honest living. This is for each and every child who has been cyberbullied.

“Now South Africans have a recourse that they can come to the court to seek justice should they be cyberbullied. This judgment is also a tribute to people who have taken their lives because of cyber bullies,” said Kumalo.