Plettenberg Bay parolee sentenced to life for rape of 11-year-old boy
A Plettenberg Bay man out on parole for rape was sentenced to life imprisonment after he was convicted of raping an 11-year-old boy who was walking home from school.
Randall Booysen earlier pleaded guilty in the town’s regional court to having raped the boy on August 23 2019, in bushes along the N2 highway...
