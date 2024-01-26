VW cult classic rolls into Nelson Mandela Bay
Petrolheads taking the slow road to Volkswagen festival, show off their aquamarine Citi Golf at Kariega factory
A trio of petrol heads with a trans-Atlantic twist rolled into Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday to show off their aquamarine 1.8L 20V Citi Golf “R-ish” and touch base with the Volkswagen SA factory in Kariega where it all began.
A crowd of motoring enthusiasts gathered in the car park outside the VW Auto Pavilion on Thursday morning to welcome the group and quiz them about their vehicle, the intricacies of its lineage, the story of how it was overhauled in a week, and how their epic journey was related to a similar quest six years ago...
