Eskom hit by severe plant breakdowns
This is as bad as it has ever been in terms of unplanned events, says power expert
Load-shedding would be at much higher stages were it not for the typically lower demand in December and early January, an energy expert said on Tuesday.
Eskom is implementing stage 2 load-shedding and will escalate this to stage 3 from 5am on Wednesday, even as another unit of the Kusile plant returned to service earlier on Tuesday...
