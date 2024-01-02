Alleged wife murderer abandons bid for bail
A Gqeberha man, charged with the murder of his estranged wife, abandoned his bid for bail in the city’s magistrate’s court on Tuesday, shortly after taking to the dock.
Colin “Junior” Kannemeyer, who is accused of stabbing the mother of his children to death in a vehicle outside the Gelvandale home they once shared, before turning the knife on himself, will now be kept in the hospital section of St Albans Prison...
