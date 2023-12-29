As calendar flips to 2024, grieving families have nothing to celebrate
Many still waiting for justice for their murdered loved ones
Justice — that is what dozens of Nelson Mandela Bay families whose loved ones were brutally killed this year wanted before the new year.
But with January 1 just three sleeps away, they face the stark reality that this is unlikely to happen...
