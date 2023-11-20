Readers have their say — Plettenberg Bay hotels are tops

Flying the Bitou tourism flag high, two Plettenberg Bay establishments have been named by the public as among the best hotels in the world.
The Plettenberg Hotel and The Old Rectory Hotel & Spa were voted for by thousands of travellers in the Condé Nast Traveller Reader’s Choice Awards.
The Plettenberg Hotel was voted runner-up in the eastern and Southern Africa category with a score of 98.54.
It is the second time it has come out tops in the prestigious awards.
Rare Earth’s The Old Rectory Hotel & Spa was eighth with a score of 97.37.
Plett Tourism chief executive Patty Butterworth congratulated the establishments for their outstanding recognition.
“Nothing makes us more excited and proud than to acknowledge The Plettenberg Hotel and The Old Rectory Hotel & Spa for showcasing our town as a world-class destination with their recent accolades.”
Butterworth said having a distinguished travel publication recognise the two hotels was validation for the town and its people.
She hoped the awards would entice more visitors, especially over the upcoming festive season.
She said the award further enhanced brand awareness for the town, which in turn increased the value of property, boosted the local economy with new customers for small businesses, and helped create jobs across different industry sectors due to the positive spin-offs.
In 2023, more than 520,000 travellers submitted their votes, also rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipated revisiting.
The Old Rectory was transformed from a neglected historical building into the boutique hotel seen today.
The building that houses it is a national monument and Plett’s oldest building, dating back to 1777.
Meanwhile, The Plettenberg Hotel, which is on the beachfront, first opened to the public in 1988 after the late Liz McGrath took over the almost derelict institution and fully transformed it.
