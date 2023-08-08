×

News

Omotoso’s marathon trial postponed yet again

08 August 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

The almost five-year-long trial of rape-accused pastor Timothy Omotoso is set to resume next week after being postponed yet again.

Psychologist Karen Hollely, who interviewed some of Omotoso’s alleged victims, told the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday she could not confirm or deny that the women had changed their versions at the behest of the former prosecutor in the matter. ..

