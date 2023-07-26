METRO MATTERS | Cape Recife sewage still flowing, but plant fixed
Untreated residue must work through system, but treatment works operating again in Bay nature reserve after six months of marine pollution
Sewage is still pouring into the sea at the Cape Recife Nature Reserve — but it appears that this is just a backlog of sludge that must work itself out of the system, and the local wastewater treatment works are now operational.
The sewage spill problem started in February when the plant’s switchgear failed and the aerators and separators stopped working...
