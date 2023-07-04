Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee's law firm has vowed to sue alleged VIP protection members who assaulted motorists and passengers on the N1 highway in Johannesburg.
A video of the incident, which went viral on Monday, showed more than six members of the unit dragging and kicking a group on the ground. One of the assaulted men was left lying on the side of the road.
The incident happened on the N1 highway near Woodmead, north of Johannesburg. TimesLIVE established the Volkswagen which the victims were travelling in belongs to a 31-year-old from Ladysmith.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the victims were being traced and an internal departmental investigation was under way. She said a preliminary report indicated the BMW driven by the alleged VIP officers belongs to the police and the men are members of the police.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said police are “meant to uphold and protect the fundamental rights of every person and exercise the powers conferred upon them in a responsible and controlled manner”.
“Such action cannot be condoned regardless of the circumstance,” said Masemola.
The incident sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for justice.
Gardee and his law firm, Gardee Godrich Attorneys, urged the victims to contact them, adding: “We can sue them [the VIP protection members]. We can get them jailed to serve time. Let them DM us. We fear fo**l”.
'We can sue them' — Outrage over alleged blue light brigade abuse video
Image: Twitter Screenshot
DA MP Andrew Whitfield said he would do everything in his power to ensure “blue light bullies are brought to book”.
“I have already engaged the executive director of Ipid and will be demanding that [police] minister [Bheki] Cele ensures SAPS arrest these thugs within 24 hours.”
Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane called it “thuggery” and said “[President Cyril] Ramaphosa, ministers and their blue lights are becoming a menace to the people”, while others called for a ban on blue light brigades.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said those responsible should be held to account.
Here is a glimpse of some of the reactions online:
