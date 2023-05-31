A murder charge has been added to the charges faced by two men arrested in connection with the robbery at the home of former Springbok Lukas van Biljon.
Free State police spokesperson Capt Loraine Earle confirmed a murder charge has been added after 70-year-old André van Biljon succumbed to injuries he sustained during the robbery.
“The one count of attempted murder has been changed to murder,” she said.
The elderly man sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and hand when six armed men stormed their smallholding in Oranjeville.
The former Bok player was also attacked and the perpetrators stabbed him several times and his children were bound with cable ties.
Khanye Muthi, 32, and Latin Mofokeng, 42, appeared in the Heilbron magistrate's court on Monday where their case was postponed to June 5 for a formal bail application.
Tributes are pouring in for André on social media.
Former Springbok’s father succumbs to injuries after a robbery at his home
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
