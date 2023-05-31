×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Former Springbok’s father succumbs to injuries after a robbery at his home

31 May 2023
Belinda Pheto
Reporter
An elderly Free State man has died from his injuries after being attacked in his home. File image
MULTIPLE MURDERS: An elderly Free State man has died from his injuries after being attacked in his home. File image
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

A murder charge has been added to the charges faced by two men arrested in connection with the robbery at the home of former Springbok Lukas van Biljon. 

Free State police spokesperson Capt Loraine Earle confirmed a murder charge has been added after 70-year-old André van Biljon succumbed to injuries he sustained during the robbery.

“The one count of attempted murder has been changed to murder,” she said. 

The elderly man sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and hand when six armed men stormed their smallholding in Oranjeville. 

The former Bok player was also attacked and the perpetrators stabbed him several times and his children were bound with cable ties.

Khanye Muthi, 32, and Latin Mofokeng, 42, appeared in the Heilbron magistrate's court on Monday where their case was postponed to June 5 for a formal bail application. 

Tributes are pouring in for André on social media.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death

Most Read