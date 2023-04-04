Big plans to bolster public school education in the Eastern Cape
The Eastern Cape department of education is set to inject funds into improving ICT services at schools and training educators to teach young learners to 'read with meaning'
Enhanced curriculum delivery and management, and improved administration, are on the cards as the Eastern Cape department of education intensifies its drive to rollout ICT support services at about 2,000 state schools in the province.
Heeding President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for all SA's children to be able to “read with meaning” by the age of 10, the department is also planning to conduct comprehensive training with educators for grades 1-6 to help implement this literacy drive. In addition, it has secured a budget of R24m to purchase grade-appropriate reading material for about 400 schools.
Read more about these, and the department's other initiatives to bolster public school education, in the supplement below; go full screen for ease of reading or download the supplement as a PDF.
This article was sponsored by the Eastern Cape department of education.