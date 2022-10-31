Omotoso to spend another festive season behind bars
It will be yet another Christmas in jail for rape and human trafficking accused pastor Timothy Omotoso after his case was postponed to January.
The three-month postponement comes after it emerged in the Gqeberha high court on Monday that his petition to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) was still pending, and no ruling had yet been made in his quest for a mistrial to be declared...
