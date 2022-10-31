×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Omotoso to spend another festive season behind bars

Premium
31 October 2022
Devon Koen
Court reporter

It will be yet another Christmas in jail for rape and human trafficking accused pastor Timothy Omotoso after his case was postponed to January.

The three-month postponement comes after it emerged in the Gqeberha high court on Monday that his petition to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) was still pending, and no ruling had yet been made in his quest for a mistrial to be declared...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read