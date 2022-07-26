Can government implement electricity crisis plan?

The party questioned the formation of a National Energy Crisis Committee (Necom, composed of relevant cabinet ministers) that Ramaphosa announced, saying it would ask for a parliamentary ad hoc committee to oversee Necom.
“It’s not clear what powers this body will decide to apportion itself, as such, it is important that parliament steps in from the onset to keep it accountable.”
The One South Africa Movement shared some cynicism.
“The central problem that we have in listening to President Ramaphosa present any plan is that this is not the first time the president has presented a plan to the public. There is always the invariable failure to launch ... We were promised that our energy problems would be a thing of the past in 2017 — a full five years ago,” said its national spokesperson Mudzuli Rakhivhane.
To tackle the energy problems, OSA said “first, we need qualified people sitting on the board of Eskom. Currently, even the CEO has pointed out that not having an engineer and not having an industrialist on the Eskom board has affected the quality of decision-making and oversight.
“The president is correct to say that we need to have independent power producers brought onto the grid, however it's naive to believe that the ANC will be able to remove itself from the process and allow for the regulatory environment which supports this.”
And, said Rakhivhane, “we need to provide rebates and low-interest loans so that homes, clinics, hospitals, and schools can stay powered.”
Prof Raymond Parsons of the North-West University Business School said load-shedding and the lack of power security has inflicted severe economic damage on SA.
“It remains essential that the sense of urgency conveyed in President Ramaphosa’s announcement be translated into effective collaboration at all levels to achieve the necessary outcomes.
“It would have been helpful if more specific timelines for certain projects and outcomes had been set out in the latest plan.”
The economist said a stabilised and capacitated Eskom remains a key player in the domestic energy market. “But to close the ‘electricity gap’ on a sustainable basis, it requires the economy to lessen its dependence on the Eskom monopoly. The present plans still seem to fall short of the previous commitment that 30% of the electricity grid should eventually be in the private sector,” Parsons said.
