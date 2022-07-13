Anti-apartheid activist finally coming home after nearly 60 years
James Booi to be reburied in Gqeberha after remains located in Sasolburg
About 60 years after anti-apartheid activist James Booi disappeared and was later buried as a pauper at the Zamdela Cemetery in the Free State, he will finally be buried in his home city of Gqeberha.
His family, who attended the exhumation in Sasolburg in June, have expressed relief about the reburial since Booi’s remains were located three years ago...
Senior Politics Reporter
