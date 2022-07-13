×

News

Anti-apartheid activist finally coming home after nearly 60 years

James Booi to be reburied in Gqeberha after remains located in Sasolburg

13 July 2022
Siyamtanda Capa
Senior Politics Reporter

About 60 years after anti-apartheid activist James Booi disappeared and was later buried as a pauper at the Zamdela Cemetery in the Free State, he will finally be buried in his home city of Gqeberha.

His family, who attended the exhumation in Sasolburg in June,  have expressed relief about the reburial since Booi’s remains were located three years ago...

