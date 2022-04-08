Durban man gets seven years in jail for R11m tax fraud

A 62-year-old Durban man will spend the next seven years in prison for duping the SA Revenue Service (Sars) into paying him R11.7m through fictitious tax returns in 2013.

Rabin Balmint, from Newlands West, was sentenced to an effective seven years’ imprisonment in the Durban magistrate's court after he pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud and one count of VAT (value added tax) fraud against Sars.

The offences amounted to about R11.7m.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Natasha Kara said Balmint submitted fictitious tax returns via e-filing for his company Kiddo Trans CC in 2013.

“These were done by creating fictitious supplier invoices and he received a tax rebate of R9.7m. He also failed to pay VAT of R2m due to Sars by the company. He was caught after a Sars audit revealed the invoices were fictitious.”