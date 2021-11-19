Robert Marawa back on air after penning one of a kind deal

MSW show to be on Sowetan, Vuma FM and Rise FM platforms

Revered sports broadcaster Robert Marawa is back on air doing what he loves most.



Marawa has partnered with Arena Holdings to broadcast his award-winning sports show —- Marawa Sport Worldwide (MSW) — live on platforms such as Sowetan newspaper’s website (http://www.sowetanlive.co.za), Vuma FM in KwaZulu-Natal and Rise FM in Mpumalanga...