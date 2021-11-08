Police searching for missing elderly man with Alzheimer’s

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in the search for a 70-year-old man from Gelvandale who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Essop Mahomed was last seen leaving his home on Friday in his gold Toyota Corolla.

The vehicle was later found abandoned on Sunday at Gamtoos River.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said: “Mahomed [allegedly] left a house in Gelvandale in his metallic gold Toyota Corolla with registration number FRT457EC. He never returned home.

“His vehicle was recovered on Sunday afternoon at the Gamtoos River. It seems he had run out of petrol and a tyre was also punctured.

“Mahomed suffers from Alzheimer’s and could have wandered off.

“A search party comprising his family, friends and police are looking for him.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact SAPS Gelvandale on 041-402-2050 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or go to their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE