‘Our school could collapse anytime’
Teachers and parents fed up with years of empty promises
The deplorable state of Arcadia Senior Secondary School in Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas has teachers and pupils fearing for their lives.
The school has no doors, windows are smashed, classrooms have no electricity and the walls and ceiling have gaping holes...
