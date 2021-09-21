Ninth soldier arrested for cross-border vehicle smuggling

Another soldier has been arrested in connection with cross-border vehicle smuggling, bringing the number of arrests in the case to nine.

The 31-year-old SA National Defence Force member was arrested on Monday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said eight others were arrested in the North West, Free State and Northern Cape during the sting operation dubbed “Night Vigil”.

“Between 2017 and 2019 the accused were deployed at Beitbridge border post to protect the territorial integrity of the Republic of SA.

“Instead of carrying out their constitutional mandate, the accused allegedly connived with vehicle-smuggling syndicates to smuggle stolen vehicles through the Limpopo River.”

Maluleke said it was alleged that R15,000 would be received for each vehicle. The money would then be shared between them, he said.

He said the ninth suspect is expected to appear in the Musina magistrate’s court soon on corruption charges.

The other accused are now out on R3,000 bail and will appear in court on October 25.

