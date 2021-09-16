Fraudster feels the burn after braai meat plunder

PREMIUM

He lied about being involved in a car accident so that he could claim from the Road Accident Fund (RAF) when in reality he fell off a roof, and then, even when the courts gave him a second chance, he went on a shopping spree for braai meat he never paid for.



Unfortunately for Neville Peacock, he will not be putting those chops on a fire this Heritage Day...