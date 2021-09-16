Fraudster feels the burn after braai meat plunder
He lied about being involved in a car accident so that he could claim from the Road Accident Fund (RAF) when in reality he fell off a roof, and then, even when the courts gave him a second chance, he went on a shopping spree for braai meat he never paid for.
Unfortunately for Neville Peacock, he will not be putting those chops on a fire this Heritage Day...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.