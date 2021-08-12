Skeletal remains found in Despatch bush

Police have appealed for help in identifying the skeletal remains found in the Despatch area on Wednesday and tracing the next of kin.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the discovery was made close to Maraboe Crescent in Reservoir Hills.

“The skeletal remains were found in dense bushes,” she said.

“The circumstances of the death are not known and a postmortem will be conducted to determine the race, age, sex, date and possible cause of death.”

An inquest docket was opened for investigation.

“Detectives from SAPS Despatch are urgently seeking the community’s assistance in tracing the next of kin of this unidentified person,” Swart said.

Anyone who might be looking for a relative or is able to assist with information that can lead police to the next of kin, or the identity of the deceased, is requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective-Warrant Officer Danny Muller on 082-441-7828 or SAPS Despatch on (041) 933-8800.

HeraldLIVE