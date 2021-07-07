Jacob Zuma accused of peddling falsehoods as state capture inquiry files papers in ConCourt

“He has not purged the contempt and has no intention of doing so. No litigant can approach the doors of court with dirty hands,” said Mosala.

He said the court rule on rescission orders made them available when a judgment was obtained “erroneously” and in a person’s absence. However, this did not mean when a person was absent deliberately, and out of their own choice. It meant when they were unaware of the court case.

Setting out the history of the litigation between the inquiry and the former president in its efforts to get him to appear, Mosala said Zuma was very well aware of the litigation, and had, every step of the way, chosen not to come.

“A litigant who deliberately elects not to submit opposing papers cannot complain after the event. That is an abuse of the rescission procedure,” he said.

Mosala also said there were “distortions” and “misrepresentations” in Zuma’s court papers, including the “bald-faced lie” that when Zuma had walked out of the state capture inquiry in November last year without permission, and in apparent breach of a summons, it was to take his medication. He said this explanation - given by Zuma in his court papers on Friday - was different to what he had said on oath in his review challenge to the refusal by inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo to recuse himself.