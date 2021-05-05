Three Bay brigadiers face suspension rather than dismissal
Recommendations that three of the Bay’s top cops be dismissed from their posts for insubordination have been set aside for a much lighter sanction.
Humewood station commander Brigadier Leonie Bentley, Gelvandale station commander Brigadier Lawrence Soekoe and deputy district commissioner for visible policing Brigadier Ronald Koll will be suspended without pay for two months...
