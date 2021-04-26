Police say DNA backlog at forensic laboratories is being dealt with

The SA Police Service management has reassured the nation that while the backlog in the forensic laboratories is being handled with the urgency it deserves, priority is given to DNA samples required for court cases, especially those related to gender-based violence (GBV) cases, and DNA samples needed for the identification of people for burials.

Last month parliament’s police portfolio committee was told the DNA testing backlog increased from 117,000 in December to close to 173,000 in the first week of March.

There were also reports about the disappearance of millions of forensic exhibits at the national forensic DNA database due to the property control and exhibit management (PCEM) system being shut down by the service provider in June 2020.

However, police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said those exhibits were stored in the forensic service laboratory administration system and could only be accessed manually.

Naidoo said the prioritisation of DNA samples is already bearing fruit.

He said as recently as Friday, a Benoni man was confirmed to be a serial rapist after being positively linked to 60 rape cases through DNA identification.

“The man was arrested earlier this month on a single rape charge and evidence collected at the crime scene matched evidence gathered in 59 other cases to which this man has been connected. He is expected to again appear in the Benoni magistrate’s court on April 29,” Naidoo said.