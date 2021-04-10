Kimberley man arrested for possession of illicit booze worth R10m

A Northern Cape man has been bust with R10m worth of illicit alcohol.

The 50-year-old also had R170,000 confiscated by police after he allegedly tried to bribe a cop during a raid on his premises in Kimberley on Thursday.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Mashay Gamieldien said the raid, in Southnay Street in Douglas, was a joint operation with the SA Liquor Board.

“When searching the premises, the owner wilfully directed the police to a storeroom where they discovered a huge amount of illicit alcohol,” said Gamieldien.