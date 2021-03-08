Pupils refuse to go to class, claiming racism at Durban school

Provincial departmental spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi told TimesLIVE on Monday afternoon that officials were still at the school, trying to resolve the issue.

“Pupils began protesting on Friday and this continued on Monday. Officials are there trying to ascertain what exactly are the issues,” he said.

He said there were claims that some teachers may have incited the pupils to protest.

“There are also claims of racism but we are still trying to find out what this is about.”

Several parents told TimesLIVE that they had fetched their children from school on Monday morning and that the grievances were unclear.

