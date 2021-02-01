Helenvale man transforms illegal dumping site into beauty spot

From wasteland to garden

PREMIUM

“Everyone needs to have pride in their residential area and protect one another from illnesses and germs that the filth might cause.”



Those are the words of Claude Rademeyer, 40, who decided to roll up his sleeves and clean the land adjacent to the Gelvandale law courts which was being used as an illegal dumping site...

