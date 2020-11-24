Omotoso to spend another Christmas in custody
Rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso will spend another Christmas behind bars after his trial was postponed again, to January.
This after Port Elizabeth High Court judge Irma Schoeman on Monday dismissed Omotoso’s application to have the testimony of two state witnesses ruled inadmissible, after they have already given evidence in the protracted trial...
