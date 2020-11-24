News

Omotoso to spend another Christmas in custody

By Devon Koen - 24 November 2020

Rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso will spend another Christmas behind bars after his trial was postponed again, to January.

This after Port Elizabeth High Court judge Irma Schoeman on Monday dismissed Omotoso’s application to have the testimony of two state witnesses  ruled inadmissible, after they have already given evidence in the protracted trial...

