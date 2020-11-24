News

Nldovu rhino poaching gang must serve 25-year sentence

By Adrienne Carlisle - 24 November 2020

The three members of the notorious Nldovu rhino poaching gang, responsible for more than a dozen rhino killings over just three years, will have to serve their 25-year prison sentences after their appeal was dismissed on Tuesday.

A full bench of the high court sitting in Makhanda dismissed their appeal against both conviction and sentence...

