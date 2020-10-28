Help for those always helping others
Mental health support programme a lifeline for NPO staff
Usually the ones coming to the rescue of others, staff at non-profit organisations now have their own source of support with the launch of a national mental health support programme and helpline for NPOs.
NPOwer, the result of a partnership between the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) and Tshikululu Social Investments, provides psychological first aid to NPO leaders, staff and volunteers, many of whom are experiencing unprecedented strain and burnout caused by Covid-19...
