Businessman Edwin Sodi's fleet of luxury cars attached

A white Bentley, a red Ferrari and a black Porsche Cayenne belonging to Edwin Sodi and his company Blackhead Consulting have been attached by the Asset Forfeiture Unit in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

The cars form part of assets worth millions of rand that the state is attaching in the case of corruption against seven businessmen and government officials who were awarded a R255m project to eradicate asbestos roofs in the Free State. Blackhead Consulting and Diamond Hill Trading went into a joint venture on the project in 2014.

One by one, cars belonging to Sodi were driven into his company Blackhead Consulting on Tuesday, where curator Gerhard Geldenhuys from PwC was waiting with a mighty pen to attach them.

Among the luxury cars was: