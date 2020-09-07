Kleinskool man denies murder despite damning evidence

Despite admitting to being on the scene, police finding his fingerprints and blood, and appearing on a most wanted list, a Kleinskool man maintained his innocence in the murder of Adrian Kammies.



Siphelele Gxasheka, who celebrated his 20th birthday on Sunday, was arrested in April 2019 following an anonymous tip-off after his picture had appeared on the Port Elizabeth police’s most wanted list in The Herald. ..

