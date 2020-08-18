Mozambique insurgency linked to regional organised crime syndicates

The insurgents behind the deadly attacks in northern Mozambique are exploiting links with African crime syndicates, whose assistance is seeing arms and munitions flowing into the region.

This is according to the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime, which spoke to TimesLIVE on Monday.

On Wednesday, Islamic State (IS) linked rebels seized the Mozambique port of Mocimboa DA Praia, expanding their territory in the mineral and gas rich Cabo Delgado province.

Northern Mozambique has Africa’s largest offshore gas fields, which also has some of the continent’s biggest ruby deposits.

Despite sustained counter attacks carried out by the Mozambican authorities, the insurgents have entrenched themselves and fought off multiple attempts to dislodge them from the port town over the weekend.