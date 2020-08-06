A peaceful protest turned violent and bloody on the morning of August 6 1990, setting off a series of riots across Port Elizabeth’s northern areas that resulted in more than 50 people dying and hundreds more being injured.
Several businesses were looted - never to recover.
Homes and vehicles were destroyed - even a church.
We remember.
HOW A PEACEFUL PROTEST TURNED VIOLENT
“I am a revolutionary slave of the uprising. Not a day goes by that my mind is not occupied by 6 August.”
- Godfrey Ackley
August 6 2020 marks the 30th anniversary of the start of what was undoubtedly the deadliest week for residents of Port Elizabeth’s northern areas.
LOSING LOVED ONES
“I knew that he died. I could feel it in me because I woke up that night, and I came to knock on the door by my granny, and I said ‘Ma, something happened to Chris’. And at the same time, the phone call came to say that he was shot.”
- Shireen Mentoor
“Every time I see one of those Casspirs I think that my father was in one of those and that he was begging for his life. That is what I think about every time.”
- Bettie Hendricks
AUGUST 1990: A TIMELINE
CAPTURING THE CHAOS
OPINION
“Hundreds of people still carry the physical and psychological injuries inflicted during the conflict, with buildings, and bodies, left derelict, looking for ways to be repurposed.”
- Allan Zinn
THE WAY FORWARD
“You have to have something positive come out of it [the uprising] — not just a commemoration every year where we say ‘ag shame’.”
- Michael Barry
DEDICATED TO
All the victims of the 1990 Northern Areas uprising - the named and the unnamed
Samuel Williams
Tony Bennet
Andrew Roberts
Melvin Armoed
Korkie Shavon
Hendrik Koert
Ernest Lowkee
Marius Walker
David Plaatjies
Derrick Abrahams
Martin Andrews
Benjamin Seagarts
Neville Dennis
Gwendoline Malgas
Deon Massyn
Kenneth Mitchel
P Nel
Peter Nelson
Michael Paulus
Deon Raymond
Christopher Seale
Dennis Van Schalkwyk
Brian Van Wyk
Alton Walker
Elliot Bloemetjie
Edward Claasen
Lesley Coetzee
David Goliath
Thomas Castello
Roderick De Boer
Fred Douglas
Rubin Enfin
Warrick Fillis
Abraham Fredricks
F Friesland
Zelda Gallant
Michael Jacobs
Carolus Jacobs
Nathaniel Robert
Godfrey Sauls
Cyril Jasson
Shafiek Johnson
Elsie Goliath
Jacob Goliath
Christo Plaatjies
Pieter Louwskieter
Madelaine Korkie
Gavin Louw
