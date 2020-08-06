Northern areas residents never got justice

Today marks the 30th anniversary of the start of what was undoubtedly the deadliest week for residents of Port Elizabeth’s northern areas.

What started out as a peaceful protest against evictions and high municipal rentals soon turned violent — and bloody.

Godfrey Ackley, one of the organisers of the Northern Areas Co-ordinating Committee which led the protest, said events took a turn when “trigger-happy” police opened fire.

Initially confined to the Bloemendal area, the protest soon morphed into full-blown riots spreading across the northern areas as far south as Korsten and Schauderville, with criminal elements looting and destroying property — shops, homes, vehicles, even a church — along the way, effectively blockading the northern areas for days.

The Herald’s sister publication at the time, Evening Post, put the death toll at 23 on August 9.

By the next day, its front page headline read “Uneasy calm as toll reaches 42”.

The final death toll has never been confirmed, but a memorial erected at the Paapenkuils Cemetery bears the names of 48 people. It does not include the names of all those who died — believed to be more than 50.