Fight over SABC jobs goes to parliament

Labour unions representing thousands of SABC workers and an internal staff formation representing news managers and senior journalists on Wednesday night took the fight for their jobs to parliament.

Trade unions Broadcasting, Electronic, Media & Allied Workers Union (BEMAWU) and Communication Workers Union (CWU), the biggest at the SABC — as well as a body acting in the interests of the public broadcaster's news managers, the “Editorial Forum” — on Wednesday told MPs that the process followed by the SABC board and executive management was “fatally flawed” with no consultations.

The Editorial Forum, led by national radio bulletins editor Zolisa Sigabi, was even more damning, saying it was the first time since 1993 that the SABC newsroom, the biggest in the country, was undergoing restructuring with looming retrenchment without any consultation from the company's executives.

The newsroom is the biggest operation at the SABC, with a permanent staff complement of 841.

Sigabi said while they were not entitled to perpetual employment at the SABC, the manner in which the board and management had gone about introducing retrenchments in terms of section 189 of the Labour Relations Act was problematic.