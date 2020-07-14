Witbank man to appear in court for allegedly setting sleeping girlfriend alight

A man from Witbank in Mpumalanga who allegedly tried to burn his girlfriend alive is set to appear in court on Tuesday, said Mpumalanga police.

The incident happened on December 21, 2019, and the 35-year-old suspect had been on the run since then.

“[On Sunday] the police managed to sniff him out from his hiding place in Shatale near Bushbuckridge, hence his court appearance,” said Brig Leonard Hlathi.

The man had tried to kill his 19-year-old girlfriend after an argument.

“He [allegedly] poured paraffin on her while she was asleep. When she woke up to the smell of paraffin, the suspect set her alight and locked her in their rented room. The victim screamed out of anguish, begging for the suspect to open the door, which he did but ran away immediately after,” said Hlathi.

“Fellow tenants heard the victim screaming and saw that she was badly burnt, they then summoned the police as well as medical personnel for assistance. When these formations arrived, the medical personnel took the victim to hospital while police opened a case of attempted murder,” he said.

The suspect will face a charge of attempted murder.