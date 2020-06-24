‘Air access key for Bay economy to fly’

Air access is one of the key things Nelson Mandela Bay and the rest of the Eastern Cape need to reboot the economy.

This was the view of a panel of industry experts during a talk on factors influencing the metro’s economic reboot on Tuesday.

The panel consisted of Bay Business Chamber CEO Nomkhita Mona, Stratastute MD Roshni Gajjar, economics professor Ronney Ncwadi, Border-Kei chamber project manager Drayton Brown and Smarter EQ organisational development consultant Paolo Giuricich.

Mona said the chamber, together with the municipality, had worked towards increasing air access to the metro which was what business needed.

“This regions was not included in phase one of reopening airports and we have reached out to the Airports Company South African and the minister of transport.

“They told us they’re ready for airports to open.