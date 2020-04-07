SA's expedition to Marion Island downsized over coronavirus fears
The government has cancelled field science activities and dramatically reduced the size of this year’s expedition to Marion Island because of the coronavirus infection.
SA manages a weather station at the remote base on the sub-Antarctic Indian Ocean island.
This year’s voyage, which forms part of SA’s national Antarctic programme, had to be reconfigured in line with national regulations aimed at curbing the pandemic, according to a statement issued late last week by Judy Beaumont, deputy director-general of oceans and coasts.
Not only will field science activities be scrapped, but all crew and passengers will be quarantined and tested before departure.
Beaumont said: “The voyage configuration was premised on the guiding principle of having the minimum number of essential voyage participants during the relief as well as to overwinter.
“The format of the voyage will include an essential support team for logistics, maintenance and overwintering. There will be no field science activities during the relief and overwintering periods.
“This decision was not taken lightly and should not be construed as a lack of priority assigned to the science activities. This is certainly a tremendous setback for all of us, however we need to do the best that we can in the circumstances, and strive towards positive future outcomes,” Beaumont said.
SA’s Marion Island base produces world class research in a variety of fields, including ornithology and climate science. Recent research papers have highlighted climate warming in the sub-Antarctic and associated changes in animal behaviour.