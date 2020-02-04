Traffic officer shot dead in Walmer, woman injured
Victoria Drive in Walmer has been cordoned off after a 60-year-old metro traffic officer was gunned down Tuesday morning.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the traffic officer was driving through Walmer township at about 7.30am when he was approached by an unidentified suspect who opened fire on his vehicle.
“The officer was fatally wounded.
“He had a passenger who was shot and wounded in the hand and she has been taken to hospital,” Naidu said.
The motive for the incident is unknown at this stage and police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.