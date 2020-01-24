Parktown Boys principal has been suspended, says Panyaza Lesufi

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has suspended Parktown Boys' High School principal Malcolm Williams, after the death of Grade 8 pupil Enoch Mpianzi.

This was announced at a news briefing on Friday.

The 13-year-old died after an accident on Wednesday January 15 during the Johannesburg school's Grade 8 Orientation Camp at Nyathi Bush and River Break in North West province.

Williams and seven staff members accompanied the children.

The school governing body (SGB), in a separate statement earlier this week, pledged its support for the education department and the police investigation into the tragedy.

“We are giving input with the honesty and courage that has defined our institution. We will play our part to ensure we get to the bottom of this tragedy, for the truth to be told and to ensure that it never happens again, said the SGB.

“We emphasise that our single focus in these raw, early days has been to provide support to Enoch’s family, the learners and staff present at the camp, as well as our wider student body and teachers.

“The Parktown alumni have launched a fundraising campaign to support the long-term needs of the family,” it added.