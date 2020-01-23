WATCH | Angry Diepsloot residents take to the streets

Gauteng police have called for calm after disgruntled Diepsloot residents threatened to shut down the area.

The residents took to the streets on Thursday to voice their anger over what they say are crimes committed by foreign nationals in the area.

This comes after a police officer, Capt Oupa Matjie, was shot dead while in pursuit of alleged criminals on Friday last week.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said residents went to the local police station on Thursday morning, demanding to see the suspect arrested for Matjie's murder.

Peters said the suspect was due to appear in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Roads leading into the area, including William Nicol Drive and the R551, have been blocked off with burning tyres and rocks.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Mawela has condemned the violence by residents.

“The arrest of the suspect, who allegedly shot dead Capt Matjie, came through after collaboration between the community and the police.

“It is therefore important that the suspect's appearance in court be secured and that it should not be jeopardised in any manner, so that the suspect faces the full might of the law,” Mawela said.

Public order policing had since been on high alert in the area.