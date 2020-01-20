The loneliness of living in a barrel on a 25m pole

Come Monday, Vernon Kruger will finally be able to feel his feet on the ground — because, at 11.32am the Dullstroom man will be able to climb out of a wine barrel mounted 25m up on a pole for the first time in 68 days.



But even though he might be desperate for terra firma, he’s not likely to come down right away...

