The loneliness of living in a barrel on a 25m pole
Come Monday, Vernon Kruger will finally be able to feel his feet on the ground — because, at 11.32am the Dullstroom man will be able to climb out of a wine barrel mounted 25m up on a pole for the first time in 68 days.
But even though he might be desperate for terra firma, he’s not likely to come down right away...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.