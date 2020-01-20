Mystery ship with only six crew abandoned in Cape Town
An abandoned foreign fishing crew who spent Christmas under Ebola quarantine in Cape Town harbour are now marooned in a legal wrangle over their vessel, whose owner cannot be found.
The 462-ton Yong Qing Fa no 666 limped into Table Bay on November 30 with virtually no food, water or fuel and only six crew aboard a vessel that normally accommodates about 30...
