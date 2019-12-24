The Herald Christmas Cheer Campaign makes a difference

Several non-profit organisations in Nelson Mandela Bay have seen good Samaritans extend a helping hand in response to articles publish in The Herald Christmas Cheer Campaign.

Throughout December, The Herald invited charities to contact the newspaper for a reporter to visit their organisations and identify what their needs are.

The Herald published several articles profiling the organisations and calling for donations according to their needs.

The Lake Farm Centre for physically and psychologically challenged adults, is one of the organisation that received donations following an article in The Herald.

The residents in the centre learn handiwork such as pottery, baking, gardening and sell their products to raise funds for the centre.

The centre’s Marjorie (Maggie) Moore said they had received offers of donations of fabrics and beads from a Port Alfred resident who is yet to courier the material, among other donations.

“There’s also a PE couple that is emigrating and have offered to donate half of their belongings to us,” Moore said.

“We are absolutely honoured and humbled that people have donated towards the centre because our ‘kids’ [residents] are more intelligent than they are given credit for and they are extremely talented,” she said.



The Eastern Province Child and Youth Care Centre sought assistance in entertaining the children during the holiday season.

The centre’s Terry Hattingh said they had received “overwhelming” support since the appearance of the article on the centre.

Donations included a movie outing for the kids and a Christmas lunch.

“A lot of people shared the article from [The Herald’s] Facebook page and some extended a helping hand from seeing others offer help.

“Many people have popped in with presents for the children and Sarah from Greenacres Lodge has arranged Christmas lunch for them so they are going out on the day, while someone else has offered to give them the whole [cinema] experience from popcorn to watching the movie,” Hattingh said.

The Giving Gifts of Love to Newborn Babies charity sought donations of items such as baby clothes, blankets, nappies and food to put into their care packages for newborn babies and their mothers.

The organisation’s Desire Goodwin said they had received cash donations and care package items such as beanies and dresses.

“We were also contacted by someone from England who asked for our details and information to donate stuff but we are still waiting to hear back from them,” she said.

The Herald published donations requests of seven organisations including the Maranatha Streetworkers Trust, the ACVV Kamvalethu Drop-in Centre, the Nkosinathi Foundation and the Re-Trade Project.