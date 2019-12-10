Man tells court of brother’s shooting

The brother of a murdered Bethelsdorp Community Police Forum member told the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday that the man accused of the shooting earlier in 2019 was known to him and his brother and was a known gangster.

The man, 63, who is not being named as he is under witness protection, said he had seen Marshall Chabide shoot his brother, Robert William Kleinhans, 55, after he had allegedly earlier given Chabide R2 outside a tavern in Bethelsdorp.

Chabide, 36, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Kleinhans was shot four times — in the head, chest and twice in the back.

On Monday, Kleinhans’s brother, who has a different surname, said he was with his brother on the evening of March 1 when they went to visit their sister in Extension 34, Bethelsdorp.

On their way there they stopped at a local tavern where they saw Chabide and two other men.

“That night I was with [Kleinhans] and we went to buy wine at the tavern. [Chabide] and two other men came and asked [Kleinhans] for R2, which he handed over,” the witness said.

Later that evening when the witness and Kleinhans were walking home, they ran into Chabide and the same two men outside a local shop.

The man said he saw Chabide shoot Kleinhans outside the shop.

It is alleged by the state that Chabide had approached Kleinhans with a loaded firearm and shot him.

The witness said he was not aware of any arguments or disagreements between Chabide and Kleinhans prior to the shooting.

He said he had opted to go into witness protection after he witnessed the shooting. .

“The reason is because [accused persons] tend to kill witnesses,” he said.

The man said he had known Chabide since he was 15 and that he was a member of the Good Fellas gang.

The case continues.