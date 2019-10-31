Nelson Mandela Bay’s Kuhle Adams wins spot on ‘Expresso’ show

Port Elizabeth’s Kuhle Adams is a winner in SABC 3’s competition to find two new presenters to join the Expresso morning show.

Born and bred in KwaMagxaki, Adams made the cut alongside Cape Town’s Jamie-Lee Domburg in the final episode of the competition on Wednesday.

“The timing for this is absolutely perfect and it’s proof that the [rejection] we receive is not meant to hurt us but to rather build and prepare us for the right thing at the right time,” Adams said.

“I am extremely excited to start my new journey, especially alongside Jamie ... I am excited to grow, to learn from the current presenters of the show and add my bit into what is already there.”

Adams was no stranger to the emotions and effort it takes to make it to the last stretch of a TV presenting competition as she made it as far as the top three of the MTV Base VJ Search in 2017.

Her success was written in the stars when she was voted back into the presenter search show by the public after she failed to make it into the top 10.

She took her second chance and ran with it to the finish line this time around.

“I don’t have enough words to express the gratitude I have for the people who have been supporting me and those who voted me into the show when I wasn’t even in the top 10 because I really wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them,” she said.

The presenter’s debut will be made on Friday morning.

The former University of Cape Town student, who moved to Johannesburg after competing her studies, will be moving back to Cape Town, where the Expresso studios are based.

“When I entered the competition I knew I would have to move to Cape Town if I won, so [the channel] will assist me with accommodation in the interim until I officially move,” she said.

As the wise proclaim, with each experience comes at least a handful of lessons and, for Adams, the time spent competing on the presenter search has shown her the importance of authenticity, she said.

“Everyone who has made it this far has stayed true to who they are and I really believe that is key in shaping us towards our destiny regardless of what kind of personalities we possess.

“It’s important to be yourself and let your personality shine through in whatever you do,” she said.

Adams was one of three Port Elizabeth contestants who made it to the to the top eight of the competition.

Tammy Taylor Mrs South Africa contestant Olwethu Nodada made it to the top eight and Kingfisher FM presenter Thato Moshoeshoe made it to the top four.