Dros & 'white privilege' dominate as social media reacts to Nicholas Ninow's testimony
Convicted Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow dominated Twitter during sentencing proceedings on Wednesday, with many weighing in on his testimony.
Ninow admitted to having intentionally raped the seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in September last year. He said that during the incident he was in a dark place in his life and that he felt no emotion about what he had done.
The court heard from psychologist Marina Genis, who said Ninow had a “chaotic” childhood during which he suffered abuse and neglect. She said Ninow could be rehabilitated if he adhered to psychiatric treatments.
Ninow recited a poem to his victim and apologised for his actions.
The testimony drew mixed reaction, with many saying the case was an example of “white privilege”.
Here're some of the reactions:
How many times do black people get psychological assessments for their cases? #NicholasNinow #WhitePrivilege pic.twitter.com/fdxmgzhJHj— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) October 17, 2019
I honestly feel nothing for this guy. I don’t care about his poems, apologies and threats of suicide. Can he just face the full might of the law? We’ve entertained him long enough. ? #NicholasNinow— Rami Chuene??️? (@ramichuene) October 16, 2019
#NicholasNinow #drosrapist— Ntombrish_ (@mamaka_Onelz_) October 16, 2019
This rapist wrotea poem for his vivtim and they are allowing him to recite it in court...
Zange ndaxakwa... pic.twitter.com/JdWwyJN90Z
Remember his face and name. He raped a 7 year old and is blaming it on substance abuse. I pray the justice system doesn’t fail us once again #NicholasNinow pic.twitter.com/IMWQcHak5j— TheTallHun? (@KeeKee_Kea) October 16, 2019